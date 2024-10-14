Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $222.56 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

