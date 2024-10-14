Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Shares of CHTR opened at $326.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

