Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

