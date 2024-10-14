Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CINF stock opened at $136.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.