Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.