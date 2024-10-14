Clarius Group LLC Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $229.26 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.36.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

