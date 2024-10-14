Clarius Group LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $286.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

