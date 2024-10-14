Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

