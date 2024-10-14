Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $5.01 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

