CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 389.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $204,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in CSX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

