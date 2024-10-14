Cwm LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

CGNX opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

