Cwm LLC Acquires 8,904 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.82. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.