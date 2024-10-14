Cwm LLC Acquires 90,062 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

