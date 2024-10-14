Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

