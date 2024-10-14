Cwm LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $378.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $385.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.