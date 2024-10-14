Cwm LLC Buys 1,414 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $289.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

