Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

