Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.