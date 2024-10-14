Cwm LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 484,088 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,354,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 467,535 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.32 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

