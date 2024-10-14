Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,122 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:DJUN opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.