Cwm LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $67,665,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $86.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

