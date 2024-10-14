Cwm LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

