Cwm LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $113.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.