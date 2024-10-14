Cwm LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $201,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Centene by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

