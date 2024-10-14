Cwm LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

