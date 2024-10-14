Cwm LLC Increases Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 46,270.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $104.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.