Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $429.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.