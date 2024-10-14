Cwm LLC Purchases 13,729 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 2.87% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 406.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000.

XTWO stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

