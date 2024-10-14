Cwm LLC Purchases 41,734 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after acquiring an additional 480,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

