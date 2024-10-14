Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,301,000 after purchasing an additional 295,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after purchasing an additional 673,992 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

