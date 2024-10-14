Cwm LLC Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

