Cwm LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 285.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 143,482 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

