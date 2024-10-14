Cwm LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $465,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 76,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

