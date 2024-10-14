Cwm LLC Sells 642 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $5,366,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

LSTR stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

