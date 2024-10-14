Cwm LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.