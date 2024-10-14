Cwm LLC Sells 939 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RBC Bearings by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,455,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,597,727.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total value of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,597,727.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,227,932. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

RBC opened at $280.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day moving average of $278.98. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

