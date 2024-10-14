Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of WERN opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

