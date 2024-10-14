Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.