Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $51.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

