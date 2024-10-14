Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 79,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 631,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 667,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.