Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,745,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hess by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 593,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,519,000 after buying an additional 308,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $6,054,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

