Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $33.72 on Monday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

