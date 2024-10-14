Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

