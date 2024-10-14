Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 131 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $138.87 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

