Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 189 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,397 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

