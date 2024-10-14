Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,055 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 207,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.