Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

