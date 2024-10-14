Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 991.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

