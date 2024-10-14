Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.