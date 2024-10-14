First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 21,094 Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.01 on Monday. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

